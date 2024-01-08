Joule Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after acquiring an additional 718,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.22. 2,880,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,848. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

