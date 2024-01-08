Joule Financial LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 9.7% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 110,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cameco by 37.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 280,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 76,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,541. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

