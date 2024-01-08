Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

EMR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

