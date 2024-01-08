Joule Financial LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Joule Financial LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of MET traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.49. 2,664,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

