Joule Financial LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

SNA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.27. The company had a trading volume of 89,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.