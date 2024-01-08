Joule Financial LLC Purchases 2,717 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ETD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 88,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $770.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.