Joule Financial LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764 over the last three months. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.27. 1,566,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

