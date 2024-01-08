Joule Financial LLC Sells 22,631 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

AMSC traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 337,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,863. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

