PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $403.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,494,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,481,578. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $268.97 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.14 and its 200-day moving average is $375.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

