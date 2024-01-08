Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,809,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8,555.6% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTI stock opened at $233.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

