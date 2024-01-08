ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.11. 496,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

