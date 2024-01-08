Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,297 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.10. 786,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

