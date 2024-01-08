Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,833 shares of company stock valued at $266,137,071 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.69 on Monday, hitting $257.81. 2,164,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.