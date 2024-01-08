Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,054. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.