Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $217.29 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00021069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001430 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

