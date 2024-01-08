SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $277.75 million and $48.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,007.27 or 0.99944638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010735 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009721 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00186565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003364 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.35214 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25441581 USD and is down -9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $37,933,240.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.