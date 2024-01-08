2,484 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 0.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,046 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 75,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.27. 1,865,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,087. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

