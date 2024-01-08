Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 595 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology makes up approximately 2.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.41% of Carpenter Technology worth $46,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 24.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $65,450,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $445,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 301,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,372. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

