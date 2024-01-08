Emerald Advisers LLC Has $38.06 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Churchill Downs comprises about 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $38,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 163,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,754. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.05. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

