Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,984 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines accounts for 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $30,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,589 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.