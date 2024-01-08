Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 827,609 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 827,609 shares during the quarter. ImmunoGen accounts for 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.73% of ImmunoGen worth $28,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,141. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $29.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 826,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,700. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

