Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 6,453 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. TransMedics Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $24,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.
In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,812 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TMDX traded up $4.57 on Monday, reaching $78.46. 297,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,340. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
