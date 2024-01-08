Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Tenable makes up about 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.69% of Tenable worth $35,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.85. 329,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,759.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

