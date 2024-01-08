Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,393 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $382,474 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 892,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,476. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

