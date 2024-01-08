Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Trimmed by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.64% of Moelis & Company worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MC

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 225,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,884. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 287.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.