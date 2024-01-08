Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 107,143 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,143 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.27. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

