Emerald Advisers LLC Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.78% of Replimune Group worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Replimune Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.