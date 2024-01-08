Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 309,375 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,375 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of ChampionX worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ChampionX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,250. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.47.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

