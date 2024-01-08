Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 177,448 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 481,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 177,448 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in FormFactor by 42.2% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 241,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 336,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORM stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. 168,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,303. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $171.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.34 million. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,886 shares of company stock worth $1,504,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FORM. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

