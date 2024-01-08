Emerald Advisers LLC Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Rapid7 worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Rapid7 by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 34.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.79. 260,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,553. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

