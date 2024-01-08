Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,185 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Ameresco worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,922,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.06. 147,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,023. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

About Ameresco

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.