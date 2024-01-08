Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 35,573 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,573 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 363,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

