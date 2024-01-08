Deepwater Asset Management LLC Sells 242,463 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,463 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up about 1.7% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,210.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,962 shares of company stock valued at $289,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. 163,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,454. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

