Deepwater Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. RH comprises 4.8% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of RH worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,613,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

RH Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RH stock traded up $6.97 on Monday, reaching $270.68. 301,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,819. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

