Deepwater Asset Management LLC Sells 772 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

