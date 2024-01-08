Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 190.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,329 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 4.9% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

FOUR stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 379,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

