Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 224.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $45.15. 5,246,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,815. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

