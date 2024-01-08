ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Boosted by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 3.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $16.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $719.52. 483,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $283.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $695.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.09. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

