CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,406 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 185,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.80. 2,191,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

