3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Reduced by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in 3M by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,786. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

