Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,703,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TYL traded up $11.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $411.85. The stock had a trading volume of 116,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.45. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

