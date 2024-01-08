Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.09. 284,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,054. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

