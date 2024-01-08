SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,501,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,444,989. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.