Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Trimmed by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.56%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

