Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

