Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,837 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.3 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. 3,142,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,877. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

