Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Position Lifted by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,788 shares during the period. NU accounts for 5.8% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,490,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,060,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

