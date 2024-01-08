Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Downgraded by William Blair

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Solo Brands Price Performance

NYSE:DTC traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.66. 6,968,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,257. The company has a market cap of $332.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

