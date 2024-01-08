Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

