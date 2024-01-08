Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $20.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $697.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.19 and a 12 month high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

